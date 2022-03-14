Hollister Ranch fire update

COURTESY PHOTO

Smoke from a vegetation fire at Hollister Ranch rises into the sky on Saturday.

On Saturday at approximately 11:32 a.m., a vegetation fire broke out in the Alegria Canyon area of Hollister Ranch near the Gaviota Tunnel. The city of Goleta is closely monitoring the situation, although the fire is at least 20 miles north of the city and is not currently threatening the city.

Due to windy and dry conditions, the city of Goleta is in close contact with Santa Barbara County Fire officials, who will provide updates as needed. On Saturday, 30 homes in the area between Alegria Canyon and Agua Caliente Canyon north of Hollister Ranch Road were ordered to evacuate.

By Sunday morning, the fire was at 100 acres and 20% contained. The fire is wind-driven and a wind advisory is in effect. There are no reports of any structures lost or any injuries. The evacuation order moved to a warning at 12 p.m. Sunday, reported Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, PIO for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

No evacuation sheltering or animal evacuation assistance has been requested. Gaviota State Beach Road, day-use area and trails are closed. Strong winds and difficult terrain have made firefighting efforts challenging. Several engine crews, dozers and aircraft support assets from across the county have been assigned, according to a release from the city of Goleta.

For the most up to date information, go to the county’s emergency response website www.ReadySBC.org.

– Katherine Zehnder