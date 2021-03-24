Hollywood filmmakers to receive SBIFF award

COURTESY PHOTO

From left, Chloé Zhao, David Fincher, Lee Isaac Chung and Thomas Vinterberg will receive the Outstanding Directors of the Year Award during this year’s virtual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The virtual awards ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. April 6.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara International Film Festival will honor four filmmakers with the Outstanding Directors of the Year Award during this year’s virtual festival.

The directors receiving the award include Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”), David Fincher (“Mank”), Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”) and Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round”). Each of the four filmmakers are also in the running for the Oscar for best director, which will be announced during the Academy Awards show on April 25 on ABC.

In a news release, SBIFF said the four directors were nominated for “pushing the boundaries in their storytelling and creating films that showcase the art of filmmaking at its best.”

“In this past difficult year, these four exemplary storytellers showed us ways to dream and reevaluate our perception of the world at large,” Roger Durling, the festival’s executive director, said in a statement. “They’re all rewriting cinema history, and lucky for us to get to hear them converse with one another.”

This year, SBIFF’s virtual festival runs from March 31 through April 10. The winners of the Outstanding Directors of the Year Award will receive recognition at 6 p.m. April 6.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sbiff.org.

— Madison Hirneisen