HOLT, Jerald Ray

08/08/1945–09/22/2022

Jerry told his last Dad joke on September 22, 2022. After a tense moment in the ICU, he looked around at his wife of 55 years and three adult daughters, drew breath, paused, and quipped, “I’m sure you’re all wondering why I’ve gathered you here today.” We laughed, which was

what he wanted.

Born in Kansas City, MO between the two atom bombs, Jerry was only months behind his wild big brother Danny. Baby sisters Linda and Judy soon followed. As the son of a single mother, Jerry watched his mother work hard every day of the week to “cheerfully” support her family. He learned a deep respect for mothers, hard workers, and families that stick together. When Jerry was six, Robert Holt married his mother Betty, and the family was complete. Known to most of his grandchildren only in the memories that lived on in his wife and the four children they loved and raised together, Bob was always with us. He taught our father how to be a father, how to be a husband, and for that legacy we will always be grateful. Introduced by his sister Judy, Jerry fell in love and proposed to Barbara Hill on her 18th birthday. Exactly six months later they were married and have been happy sweethearts ever since.

Each of their three daughters–Stacy, Robin and Heather–spent their childhoods at the bottoms of ladders, dutifully handing up one nail at a time, an immeasurably important job even though he had a well-used tool belt. As women we watched him bend down again from up high to explain, hold the small hands of our children, and to solve puzzles with the pencil always shining in his breast pocket. He was a quietly proud man who never hesitated to help. To bend. He was tender, attentive, and patient as a father, grandfather, and uncle. Each of his nine grandchildren loved his quiet attention, and all learned the hard way that Papa would find the longest possible way to answer all of their curious questions.