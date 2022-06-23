Holzman now on natural history board

COURTESY PHOTO

Barbara Holzman

Barbara Holzman has joined the board of trustees at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Dr. Holzman is professor emerita at San Francisco State University’s Department of Geography and Environment, where she was a professor for 25 years. She holds doctorate and master’s degrees from UC Berkeley and UCLA, respectively, and a bachelor’s from UC Berkeley.

In addition to teaching in her department, she co-founded the Interdisciplinary Environmental Studies Program at San Francisco State and served as its program director for several years. The focus of Dr. Holzman’s past research and writing has been biogeography and natural resource management.

Dr. Holzman retired in 2016, which was the year she moved to Santa Barbara. She currently serves as an associate researcher at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and a part-time consultant for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

And Dr. Holzman is a docent at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and a volunteer at its Butterfly Pavilion.

“I am happy to be joining the board to support the museum’s mission in creating nature experiences that are accessible to all, as well as supporting the next generation of scientists and environmentally conscious citizens,” Dr. Holzman said. “The museum is part of the heritage of Santa Barbara, and I feel our job is to help show the importance of local nature in our everyday lives and our survival as a species.”

— Dave Mason