HOMAN, Alita

Alita Homan, age 95, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2022 at her home in Santa Barbara, CA. She was born March 3, 1927 in New York City to Raymond W. Lewis, M.D., and Alice (Cragin) Lewis. Alita was born Alice Lewis, but given the nickname Alita to avoid confusion with her mother’s name. Her father was a pioneer in the young field of medical x-ray technology in New York City. Alita had many fond memories of growing up in Riverdale, NY (in the upper Bronx of NYC) and vacationing on Lake Hayward in CT. Her family (which also included her older brother and sister, Craig and Mary) enjoyed singing around the piano in multi-part harmonies. She attended Riverdale Country School and PS 81 while growing up in the city. In PS 81 she was the only left-handed student (which she has always been proud of), so the teachers were unsure of how to teach her in penmanship class. As a result, they decided just not to give her a grade. In 1948 Alita graduated from Smith College in Northampton, MA as did her mother, grandmother, aunt and great-aunt. Alita married Howard Pennington in 1951. Howard worked in NYC until he was transferred to San Francisco in 1965. Alita and Howard were married for 36 years until he died in 1987. Alita remarried in 1995 to Gerlof (Jerry) Homan. They were married for 17 years, first living in the Bay Area and then Santa Barbara, until he died in 2012. From relatives to friends to casual acquaintances, she has always been known by all for her positivity and cheerfulness. Alita, who was the last remaining sibling of the Lewis family, is survived by her sons, Scott Pennington (and Bobbe) from Vermont and Gordon Pennington (and Joan) from Portland, Oregon, and her step-sons, Ron Homan (and Nan) from Redlands, CA and Ray Homan (and Beth) from Pleasanton, CA. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will hold a private ceremony at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E Constance Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 or the charity

of one’s choice.