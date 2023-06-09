Home and Garden Lifestyle Expo to take place at Earl Warren Showgrounds

NEWS-PRESS FILE

Attendees of the 2022 Home and Garden Lifestyle Expo get information from exhibitors at the event. The 2023 expo is set to begin on Saturday.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Home and Garden Lifestyle Expo will take place at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, giving guests an opportunity to shop for any home project they may be thinking of.

The free event will showcase over 100 exhibitors and sponsors who will be offering expert ideas and products in all facets of indoor and outdoor home improvements.

Margo – also known as Chargo Productions, LLC – is the show producer and host of the event.

The expo is for homeowners in all stages of designing, remodeling, landscaping and decorating their homes. Attendees will be able to explore everything from Green building technologies to state-of-the-art Home System concepts.

With a combination of new products and expert advice from the exhibitors, the Santa Barbara and Central Coast Home Show inspire homeowners with countless ideas on enhancing their home’s comfort and functionality, as well as its aesthetic appeal and overall value.

Additionally, the Home and Garden event’s promotional material says it will feature sustainable products at an affordable cost.

This year, some of the exhibitors include: kitchens, baths, windows, doors, screens, exterior painting, heating and air, to name a few. The full list of all exhibitors can be found on the event’s website.

Other than house and garden items, there will be wine tasting available for attendees as well as multiple raffle opportunities.

Additionally, there will be free totes and bags of soil for all who join the event.

For more information on the event, visit www.chargoproductions.com.

