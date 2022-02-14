Home needed for small dog with big heart

COURTESY PHOTO

Lily, a dog with a heart condition, is awaiting adoption at Santa Barbara Humane.

Like most puppies, 1-year-old Lily is playful and energetic.

But unlike most dogs, she has a medical condition that requires her to find a very special home. The 1-year-old female Whippet mix has an enlarged heart.

Thanks to a donor-supported TLC fund at Santa Barbara Humane, veterinary staff consulted with a cardiologist and discovered that Lily will need medication for the rest of her life and a cautious eye from a family who understands her medical condition.

Lily’s heart is also big in an emotional sense. She loves everybody.

“Lily is a very sweet girl. She’s a total lapdog who loves to give kisses and seems to love everyone she meets, including other dogs,” said Naomi Ramirez, a shelter supervisor at Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Maria campus, who took Lily in while awaiting recommendations from the cardiologist.

Lily previously lived in a home where she bonded with kids of all ages and even lived with kids of the ages of 2, 5, 7 and 9. She is house-broken and enjoys sleeping on her dog bed at night. She is only 22 pounds and enjoys the beach, small hikes, and is ready to share her love with your family.

For interested adopters, Santa Barbara Humane’s chief veterinary officer, Dr. Katie Marrie, emphasizes that Lily will need an extra special adopter who can provide the love and additional medical care that Lily requires.

“Lily does have a significant heart condition and requires her to be on three medications for the rest of her life and to see a cardiologist annually,” Dr. Marrie said. “We want adopters to understand the commitment required when adopting a dog like Lily. But we also want them to know how wonderful and sweet Lily is. It would be amazing if she could find her home this Valentine’s Day,” said Dr. Marrie.

