Home sought for rescued dogs

Described as “a bonded pair,” two mixed bully breeds around 2 or 3 years old, have been rescued after being found abandoned in Bakersfield.

A pair of four-legged friends are in search of a home after being found abandoned in Bakersfield.

The pups, both mixed bully breeds around 2 or 3 years old, were spotted lying on top of a discarded mattress next to a busy road in an agricultural part of the city. The dogs had no food or water, and the male dog had a five-foot strap tightly clenched around his neck. Both were unaltered, and the female had previously given birth to multiple litters of puppies, officials said.

Members of Bakersfield’s Rescuing Abandoned Dogs, an informal group of caring residents, quickly stepped in to bring the dogs to safety and arranged for temporary foster care. They named the pups Oreo and Graham after their coloring, and “both are as sweet as their names denote,” officials said.

Because of the significant pet overpopulation and the overwhelming need for rescue in Kern County, RAD asked Santa Ynez Valley Humane & DAWG for assistance.

Within days, the dogs arrived in Santa Barbara County.

“While at the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society & DAWG, Oreo and Graham, have not only been showered with love and affection, but they were altered, microchipped and vaccinated for free by local partner C.A.R.E.4Paws in the organization’s own mobile veterinary clinic,” read a news release. “The C.A.R.E.4Paws clinic team also treated Oreo for a double ear infection and repaired an injury to her ear.”

The dogs, Graham, left, and Oreo, right, were named by members of Bakersfield’s Rescuing Abandoned Dogs group after their coloring.

The plan for the dogs is a trip to Montana, where they will be taken in, fostered and adopted out to a loving home by the Montana Pittie Project, a rescue focused on helping abused and neglected bully breeds. The pups will be flown to Montana courtesy of nonprofit Pilots N Paws, whose volunteer pilots work with animal rescue groups and shelters nationwide to transport pets in need.

Santa Barbara County residents who would like to add Graham and Oreo to their family can email info@sbdawg.org.

“They are a bonded pair,” officials said. “We do prefer previous breed experience. If a loving home is found locally, the Montana Pittie Project will open their hearts to other dogs in need.”

