Home Local Home turf
Local

Home turf

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
A view of the continuing work on the brand new turf at La Playa Stadium at Santa Barbara City College on Thursday. The stands and the stairs are currently open to the public; the track and field remains closed.
A
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More