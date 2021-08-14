0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSA view of the continuing work on the brand new turf at La Playa Stadium at Santa Barbara City College on Thursday. The stands and the stairs are currently open to the public; the track and field remains closed. A 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post County reports 151 cases of COVID-19, two new deaths next post Seeing spots Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.