Homeless camp removed

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS
Caltrans has removed homeless encampments on both sides of the Castillo Street Highway 101 northbound onramp as part of efforts to clean up fire-prone areas during the high fire season. Many individuals living in the encampments have been relocated to a temporary housing site — the Rose Garden Inn on upper State Street.
