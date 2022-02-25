Homeless encampments cleaned-up

SANTA MARIA — Local agencies coordinated cleanup Thursday of homeless encampments on abandoned property in the Santa Maria River bed.

The city of Santa Maria explained in a news release that action was taken to protect the public health and safety of the residents of the camp and surrounding community.

The area was posted 72 hours in advance with “notice to vacate signs.” Those living in the area are being offered resources on where to find shelter and other services. The majority of the riverbed is outside of the Santa Maria city limits and lies in San Luis Obispo County.

More information will be provided after the conclusion of the project, according to the city of Santa Maria.

Questions may be directed to the Santa Maria city manager’s office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2372.

— Katherine Zehnder