Homeless woman appears in court

Case involving Rudy’s restaurant is continued to later this month

REBECCA BRAND PHOTO

Nelly Gackowska

A homeless woman appeared in court Monday for further arraignment on charges that she stole a cell phone from a witness who saw her standing outside an upper State Street restaurant moments after someone threw a rock that smashed the eatery’s front window.

Nelly Gackowska, 60, is charged with second-degree robbery and grand theft from a person, both felonies, in connection with the Christmas Eve incident outside Rudy’s Mexican restaurant, 3613 State St., Santa Barbara.

A trial date was not set Monday, nor a pretrial readiness/settlement conference.

Instead, the case was continued to later this month, Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth Branch said.

“The defendant appeared in court yesterday. and the case was continued to 4/24 for further arraignment on the Information (formerly the complaint),” the prosecutor said Tuesday.

The defendant pleaded not guilty at her initial arraignment.

But after a judge ruled that she should stand trial after her preliminary hearing, Ms. Gackowska was given a second chance to plead not guilty or guilty at a second arraignment.

She could receive a maximum sentence of five years in prison if she stands trial and is convicted.

The defendant represented herself at her preliminary hearing, but a public defender was appointed to represent her at her new arraignment.

The witness, Rebecca Brand, saw the front window of Rudy’s restaurant shatter before her eyes.

She contends that Ms. Gackowska forcibly took her cell phone from her moments later because she took pictures of the defendant at the scene, and because she was calling 9-1-1 to report the incident.

Ms. Brand said the defendant injured her by repeatedly slamming her cell phone against her hip while trying to pry it from Ms. Brand’s hand, and that the alleged attack left her with a large bruise.

However, Ms. Brand never actually saw who threw the rock that broke the window, and prosecutors have declined to charge the defendant with that offense despite Rudy’s willingness to press charges.

“We don’t have enough evidence to prove a vandalism (incident) beyond a reasonable doubt, so that charge has not been filed for the broken window,” Ms. Branch said.

