Homework help for students available at Goleta Valley Library

Students in grades K-12 who need help with their homework can visit the Goleta Valley Library virtually to access useful, high-quality websites to help them succeed in school.

By simply logging in with their Goleta Valley Library cards, students can connect with subject area experts through live tutoring sessions on Brainfuse HelpNow! and dive into research on over 20,000 popular topics on ProQuest Homework Central.

Brainfuse HelpNow! is a website designed specifically to provide assistance based on academic subject area, including reading, writing, math, science and social studies. Live online tutoring is available every day from 1:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. and includes a user-friendly chat box and a shared whiteboard to work through a variety of assignments.

Students even have the ability to upload a paper through the Writing Lab to receive feedback from experts on how to strengthen their essays. For older students, Brainfuse HelpNow! also offers impressive test preparation resources, including practice tests, flashcards, lessons and more for AP tests and the SAT and ACT college entrance exams.

Brainfuse HelpNow! has been made available for this school year through the generous support of the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library.

For students who are working on research projects, ProQuest Homework Central offers access to six specialized websites that are each geared toward a specific type of research. ProQuest can help students who are looking for information on a certain subject or who are trying to decide on a topic for an upcoming paper.

With information ranging from newspaper archives to trending issues to cultural data and much more, students can search and browse these helpful websites to find the research they need in order to finish their assignments with confidence. ProQuest Homework Central has been made available through funding from the California State Library.

For more information on programs and services at the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries, visit www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org.

–Gerry Fall