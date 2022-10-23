Home Sports Honer leads UCSB tennis to strong showing
Honer leads UCSB tennis to strong showing

by News-Press Staff Report
The Gauchos’ strong performance on their second day of the ITA Southwest Regional Championship was led by sophomore Amelia Honer. At the start of the day, Honer and Marta Gonzalez-Ballbe picked up a doubles win to advance to the sweet 16. Honer went on to win two singles matches later in the day, with a particularly fierce performance in the second match defeating the No. 1 player in the country, Eryn Cayetano of USC.

Honer is the first Gaucho in history to top the No. 1 player in the country and will now move on to the quarterfinals of the tournament. 

– Zoe Cosgrove

