HONEYMAN, Walter “Pete”

Walter “Pete” Honeyman peacefully passed away February 21st at the age of 96 after succumbing to the advances of age. He is survived by his children, Michael Gregory Honeyman and wife Susan, Sharon Peterson and husband Paul, Jeff Honeyman and wife Heidi; grandchildren, Echo Molina, Joshua Honeyman, Erik Honeyman, Matthew Honeyman, Michelle Honeyman; and great-grandson Henry Molina.

He is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Erma Honeyman Lawton, grandson Michael Honeyman, and great-grandson Daniel Molina.

Born in Lavaca, Arkansas, Walter moved with his family to farm in Carpinteria at the age of 10. Around that time, he adopted his lifelong nickname “Pete” from the name of a rooster, (Pedro) that used to torment him at the farm. In 1944, Pete enlisted in the Navy and served at the US Naval Base in San Diego. After the war, Pete began work for Chevron Oil, driving tanker trucks from the oil fields in the Santa Ynez Valley to the Gaviota storage facility. In the late 1950s, he joined General Telephone Co. as a lineman where he and his coworkers brought telephone service to the Santa Ynez Valley. Afterward, he could be found in one of the many yellow and white service vans maintaining the phone system in and around Carpinteria.

Pete retired from the phone company in the late 1970s and after living in various locations, settled in Buellton to be close to family. Pete enjoyed many years of retirement and could often be seen walking in the Ranch Club Estates greenbelt with his beloved companion dog, Sadie.

Pete made friends easily and always had a kind word toward everyone he knew. He is remembered as a devoted father to his family and is dearly missed.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors