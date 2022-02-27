Honk your horns for truckers

Are truckers today modern-day heroes and freedom fighters? First, they risked their lives to deliver food, medicine and everyday goods during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Second, as seen in Canada, they stood up for basic human rights and freedoms against a tyrannical prime minister and government.

Fast forward in America, we now see truckers organizing freedom convoys that are headed to Washington D.C. Their goal: Meet and discuss issues peacefully with our leaders. The question of the day; Will our leaders meet with the truckers turn full-fledged tyrannical, authoritarian and oppressive like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau?

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria