Honoring a hero

AIRMAN 1ST CLASS TIARRA SIBLEY / U.S. SPACE FORCELt. Col. Charles Hansen, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, presents a Bronze Star to MSgt. Roy Campos, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron readiness division chief at Vandenberg Space Force Base. MSgt. Campos recently received this medal for what Vandenberg called his exemplary leadership and devotion to duty. While under constant threat of enemy attacks, MSgt. Roy Campos and his team rescued and evacuated family members of 12 Afghan firefighters.