Honoring fifth-graders

by Santa Barbara News-Press Life
COURTESY PHOTO
From left are fifth grader Jonah Wyben; Diana Rigby, superintendent of the Carpinteria Unified School DIstrict; Bonnie Yonker Hammett and fifth-grader Everest Atkens. Ms. Hammet, who represents the Noon Rotary Club of Carpinteria, recently presented Jonah and Everest awards for their success with the Rotary Foundation Four-Way Test. They were among the fifth-graders who were recently honored by the club.
