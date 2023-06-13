Honoring fifth-graders

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail COURTESY PHOTOFrom left are fifth grader Jonah Wyben; Diana Rigby, superintendent of the Carpinteria Unified School DIstrict; Bonnie Yonker Hammett and fifth-grader Everest Atkens. Ms. Hammet, who represents the Noon Rotary Club of Carpinteria, recently presented Jonah and Everest awards for their success with the Rotary Foundation Four-Way Test. They were among the fifth-graders who were recently honored by the club. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post UCSB seniors, faculty member receive awards next post SBCC received Equal Employment Opportunities grant Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.