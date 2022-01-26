Home Local Honoring Herb Peterson
Honoring Herb Peterson

Erika Parks presents balloons to McDonald’s owner David Peterson in honor of Herb Peterson, David’s father, at the McDonald’s on Fairview Avenue in Goleta. Tuesday was Herb Peterson Day, and the six McDonalds’ in Goleta and Santa Barbara celebrated by selling Egg McMuffins, which Herb invented, for $2 each.
