Honoring mothers

VNA Health salutes Olivia Newton-John and Rona Barrett at luncheon

A framed photo of the late Olivia John-Newton is shown during the VNA Health 22nd Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon Friday at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

On a beautiful Friday morning,VNA Health held a Mother’s Day luncheon at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, where the honorees included Rona Barrett and the late Olivia Newton-John.

Families and friends from the Santa Barbara community came to support the mothers in their lives as well as honor mothers who have passed away.

The event was full of fun and celebration, with many surprises and performances for all to enjoy.

The theme of the luncheon this year was “generations” in order to highlight the many generations of mothers and families who were in attendance.

Rona Barrett, center, speaks to the audience before receiving the Honored Mother award.

Ms. Newton-John, who was a Santa Ynez resident, was the 2023 Remembered Mother at this event. Many of her friends and family were in attendance, showing how appreciative they are of the singer and star of the 1978 movie “Grease.”

Jane Seymour, a former Montecito resident and dear friend of Ms. Newton-John, flew from Hawaii the night before to speak about her friendship with Olivia. In the speech, the movie and TV star shared how they were pregnant at the same time and raised their children together.

Lailan McGrath, the director of the VNA Foundation, told the News-Press that Ms. Seymour really “connected with the generational theme.” She also said, “It was a very touching and moving speech. Ms. Seymour is very generous as well. She brought her scarves to sell in the lobby, and all of the proceeds went to VNA Health.”

Additionally, Ms. Seymour, who recently spoke at the Alzheimer’s Association luncheon in Santa Barbara, shared the impact hospice care has had on the people in her life who have struggled with the disease.

Ms. McGrath reflected on this speech and said, “Alzheimer’s disease is the top leading condition in the older generation. It will become more prevalent over the years, and that in combination with the staffing shortage is something that needs to be solved.”

Lailan McGrath, director of the VNA Health Foundation, reacts after seeing members of her family make a surprise appearance at the Mother’s Day luncheon.

One memorable moment from the event was that VNA Health surprised Ms. McGrath with her family. Ms. McGrath was unaware that her family was going to make an appearance, but they surprised her to show her some Mother’s Day love.

Easter Moorman, VNA’s director of marketing and communications, told the News-Press that this secret was a tough task.

“Lailan helps the community live well and healthy. She is the queen bee, so how do you include a secret in this whole production schedule and keep it hidden from the master planner?”

Both women shared a laugh after that comment during the conference call with the News-Press.

Kieran Shah, the CEO of VNA Health, gave a few words at the event as well. His primary message was that VNA really emphasized “people over profit.”

Ms. Moorman echoed Mr. Shah’s statement by sharing that people at VNA are “completely inspired by what we do” and that “hospice care is truly a calling”.

The 2023 Honored Mother was Rona Barrett, former entertainment columnist and founder of the Rona Barrett Foundation in Santa Ynez.

Audience members at the VNA Health luncheon watch a performance by the Maria Bermudez Flamenco Performing Arts Studio. From left are Natalia Trevino, 2023 Spirit of Fiesta Jack Harwood, Ashlyn McCollum and Jesalyn McCollum.

“Rona is a force to be reckoned with!” exclaimed Ms. Moorman. “What she has accomplished, providing affordable care for seniors, is phenomenal.”

As Ms. Moorman shared, Rona Barrett has provided hundreds of seniors with affordable end-of-life care in Santa Ynez. She opened the Golden Inn and Village, where she spreads hope and positivity for all who reside there. She is also in the works of opening a new location called Harry’s House in June, which will also be located in Santa Ynez.

At the event, a video was shown of her residents thanking her for her dedication to the community. Also, some of her friends were in attendance and talked about her old Hollywood days.

“Her friends are long-lasting, meaningful and true,” said Ms. McGrath.

Ms. Barrett had four generations of her family there as well, really exemplifying the theme of “generations”.

Ms. Moorman said the luncheon was a “very meaningful event and very authentic. People who participated were truly grateful for the services of VNA.”

A video will be available next week highlighting the event on the VNA Health website (vna.health).

