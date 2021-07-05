Home Local Honoring our nation and those who have served
Local

Honoring our nation and those who have served

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
The crowd overlooks an American Flag and memorial graves at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.
At left, former US Navy Lt. John Blankenship, left, salutes former United States Navy Reserve Captain Charlie Plumb before the keynote address. At right, the Kim Collins Quartet plays tunes, such as “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” as the audience claps along.
The Condor Squadron flew over the crowd four times in North American AT-6 airplanes, aircrafts utilized in WWII.
The audience joins in the chorus of “God Bless America” by the Kim Collins Quartet.
Colonel Rob Long, United States Space Force Commander of Space Launch Delta 30, celebrates his first Independence Day as a member of the Space Force.
