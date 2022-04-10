Honoring veterans

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSU.S. Air Force veteran John Weber, left, receives an Air Force pin from Roger Deck during a veterans ceremony Thursday at the Friendship Center in Montecito. VNA Health and the Friendship Center were partners in the ceremony, which featured the presentation of pins and quilts along with stories about the veterans. U.S. Army veteran Robert Antonini, left, receives the U.S. Army pin from Scott Eschbach. A story about the veterans ceremony, along with more photos, appeared in Friday’s News-Press. You can find the story at newspress.com/ceremony-honors-veterans-2. Photos of the veterans and their stories appear at a display at the Friendship Center. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post The latest tax increase: inflation next post Carpinteria Historical Society to explore special movie museum Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.