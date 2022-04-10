Home Life Honoring veterans
Life

Honoring veterans

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
U.S. Air Force veteran John Weber, left, receives an Air Force pin from Roger Deck during a veterans ceremony Thursday at the Friendship Center in Montecito. VNA Health and the Friendship Center were partners in the ceremony, which featured the presentation of pins and quilts along with stories about the veterans.
U.S. Army veteran Robert Antonini, left, receives the U.S. Army pin from Scott Eschbach. A story about the veterans ceremony, along with more photos, appeared in Friday’s News-Press. You can find the story at newspress.com/ceremony-honors-veterans-2.
Photos of the veterans and their stories appear at a display at the Friendship Center.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterEmail

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More