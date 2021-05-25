Hook & Press Donuts moves to La Arcada Plaza

COURTESY PHOTO

Hook & Press owners Denisse Salinas and John Burnett have announced the Santa Barbara business’ recent move to La Arcada Plaza.

Hook & Press Donuts has moved to a new location: 15 E. Figueroa St. in the La Arcada Plaza.

The Santa Barbara craft doughnut shop is slated to open there in late summer or early fall, according to an announcement by owners John Burnett and Denisse Salinas, who are local residents.

“We’re beyond thrilled for our shop’s new home in the impossibly charming La Arcada Plaza and look forward to creating a warm, welcoming environment for our community in the iconic former home of Jeannine’s Bakery, a longtime favorite spot of ours,” Mr. Salinas said.

Since launching in late 2018, Hook & Press Donuts has operated inside Mosaic Locale, a co-op retail space on State Street, with production occurring in a shared off-site kitchen.

“Moving into a full-access kitchen in our own space will allow us to expand our hours of operation, increase production and evolve our menu, providing the opportunity to become the donut shop we have always envisioned,” Ms. Burnett said.

Hook & Press Donuts is known for everything from its yeast-raised doughnuts, made from scratch, to its apple fritters and a full espresso bar serving Santa Barbara’s Coastal Coffee Collective. New menu offerings will include cake-style, gluten free and vegan doughnuts, as well as a selection of savory breakfast and brunch items.

Follow Hook & Press Donuts on Instagram and Facebook @hookandpressdonuts for more updates. You can also visit www.hookandpressdonuts.com.

— Dave Mason