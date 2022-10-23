HOOKER, Carolyn Joan Davis

Carolyn Joan Davis Hooker of Santa Barbara passed away peacefully at her home on October 4, 2022 after a valiant three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 85 years old and in great spirits right up until the end.

Carolyn was born on June 16, 1937 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles and was the daughter of Captain and Mrs. William E. Davis (Delima Clapperton Davis). Capt. Davis was a member of the Pacific Fleet in the U.S. Army Air Corps who died in 1942 while flying a training mission in WWII. Later, Dell married Svet Zarubica.

She is survived by her five children: Matthew Hooker, Laura Perry (David), Meghan Stoll (Robert), Monica Friedman (Michael), and Brandt Hooker.

She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Amanda, Cameron, William, Caroline, Ryan, Kieran, Jane, and Stephanie.

She is also survived by her sister Judy, her brother-in-law, Jim McKellar, and their children: Lindsey Noss (Rick), Matthew McKellar (Stacy), and Randy McKellar.

She was predeceased by Bill Lemons, her longtime companion and true love.

She was a graduate of Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, and she graduated from UCLA in 1959 after transferring from UCSB. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority where she made many friends and was an avid bridge player. She majored in English Literature and that was the beginning of her lifelong love of reading, especially mysteries.

Carolyn was a lovely and beloved woman. She was a devoted mother and a wonderful grandmother. Her nickname “Gma C” was used by her grandchildren and by many others. She never missed a family birthday, graduation, holiday gathering, or any other family opportunity to celebrate. Travel, friends, and literature were her favorite pastimes, always enhanced by a chilled glass of Chardonnay.

She was a fun woman with a great sense of humor. She loved to get in the car for extended driving trips across the country. She was enthralled with nature, wildlife and she loved all dogs. Amongst her favorites were Skimmer, Quill, the omnipresent Chipper, Tasha, Reynold, Buck, Junior, Lacie, Zonker, Jackson, Sophie, and Cruiser.

The family is grateful for the kindness of the staff at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center and staff at Cottage Hospital. Special appreciation is also extended to her two caring and dedicated doctors: W. Charles Conway II, M.D. Surgical Oncologist at Ridley Tree Cancer Center, Santa Barbara, and Daniel Greenwald, M.D. Oncologist at UCLA Health, Santa Barbara.

A private memorial service will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Carolyn Hooker to Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Santa Barbara.