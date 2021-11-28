Hope for America

Recently 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges. The “Show Trial” was a travesty of justice from day one.

Mr. Rittenhouse should never have been charged. He had a right to defend himself against a man who pointed a gun at him, a man who slammed hishead with a skateboard and violent criminal rioters.

Shame on a president who called Kyle a “white supremacist,” a media that lied and promoted vigilant justice, and those who tried to intimidate the jury.

Thankfully, those brave Americans on the jury and an honest judge, did the right thing. They did not convict an innocent person, they stood up for the rule of law, and they denied mob rule.

With this verdict, there is hope for our country.

Diana and Don Thorn

Carpinteria