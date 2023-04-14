Hope in bloom

Kim Cantin’s new book details her journey from grief to peace after the 2018 Montecito mudslides

“Death is taboo to talk about in American culture, but we need to talk about it. It’s a part of life,” Kim Cantin, author of “Where Yellow Flowers Bloom,” tells the News-Press during a recent interview at A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden.

Kim Cantin and her family’s story has gotten a lot of press, but their story, from their perspective, has never been fully shared publicly until now.

“Where Yellow Flowers Bloom: A True Story of Hope through Unimaginable Loss” (Precocity Press) follows the Santa Barbara author’s journey from desperate grief to peace following the 2018 Montecito mudslides.

On the night of Jan. 9, 2018, Ms. Cantin was swept two football fields away from her home.

While she and her daughter, Lauren, were rescued (their first-person accounts of the night, along with the account of the Montecito firefighters who rescued Lauren, are shared), Ms. Cantin’s husband, David, and son, Jack, did not make it.

Ms. Cantin started writing “Where Yellow Flowers Bloom” during the COVID-19 lockdown. Prior to this, Ms. Cantin was not an author, but a senior director of marketing communication and strategy in the medical device industry. But at the recommendation of close friends, she started writing as a way to remember the events that happened (and were continuing to happen as they continued to look for Jack) and to preserve David and Jack’s memory for future generations.

Kim Cantin’s new book, “Where Yellow Flowers Bloom,” blossomed in time for its official launch on April 7.

Ms. Cantin talked to the News-Press about her new book during a recent interview at the A.C. Postel Memorial Rose Garden in front of the Santa Barbara Mission.

She explained that when she was first writing her story, she held back on some details. But her editors pushed her to tell more about her family because they knew that people would want to know who they were.

As a result, “Where Yellow Flowers Bloom” is very vulnerable and raw, to which Ms. Cantin said, “That’s what humanity is about. It’s not about pretense.”

Ms. Cantin continued, highlighting the importance of talking about death as a way of being vulnerable and raw.

“Death is taboo to talk about in American culture, but we need to talk about it,” she told the News-Press. “It’s a part of life.”

Not only did the writing process turn out to be a cathartic experience, but Ms. Cantin said it helped her to recognize “stops along the way” that offered her hope.

Whether it was finding Jack’s ultrasound photo at Butterfly Beach 404 days after the mudflow, or the Santa Barbara area community coming together to support her family and other families that were affected by the mudslides, these “stops” gave Ms. Cantin hope. They gave her the resolve to continue her journey for peace throughout the mudslide’s aftermath.

Kim Cantin, left, and her daughter Lauren stand in front of the family portrait in their home in Santa Barbara in 2019. The portrait includes David Cantin, Kim’s husband, and Kim and David’s son, Jack. David and Jack died during the Jan. 9, 2018, mudslides in Montecito.

It is no coincidence that “Where Yellow Flowers Bloom” was released over Easter weekend. Ms. Cantin explained that even though her story is full of grief, it is ultimately a story of hope and love. To take the symbolism even further, the book was first announced on Valentine’s Day.

Moreover, although the book can be considered a memoir or grief book, it reads more like an action novel due to the first-person accounts and the dramatic nature of the events.

A movie was actually suggested instead of the book, but Ms. Cantin said she thought that a book would be more personal and intimate for accessing grief and facilitating growth — although, she added, “Where Yellow Flowers Bloom” definitely has big screen potential.

Ms. Cantin further describes the book as a “testament to and a portrait of a compassionate community,” never forgetting to emphasize the “unparalleled support” that the Santa Barbara community provided her family.

And that community support did not just come from people that she knew. Oftentimes, it came from people she did not know, some staying steadfast in their support for years to come.

Just as the Santa Barbara community helped Ms. Cantin in her grief journey, she wants to help others through their grief journeys.

Ms. Cantin said that what happened to her and her family checks all the boxes for a bad situation, and if she could get through it, she hopes that she might be able to help others get through their struggles.

She said it is her hope that “Where Yellow Flowers Bloom” lands in the hands of people who need help accessing and working through grief, or even people who just need help approaching new challenges.

Through this experience, Ms. Cantin has changed, and she has adapted to where life is currently. Now, she said, her soul is filled more by helping others, so she does not plan on going back into the medical device industry.

She is, however, open to speaking engagements to spread her message about learning to accept help from others.

