HOPKINS, Susan Lorraine

Susan Lorraine Hopkins died Nov 13, 2022 of cancer at the age of 75 years old at home in Gig Harbor, WA. She was born May 27, 1947, in Seattle, WA. She is survived by her husband, Edker Matthews (News-Press Carrier/SBHS graduate ’61), mother and stepfather, John and Mary Huff, sisters Janet and Joanne Hopkins. She also has 2 nieces, 2 stepdaughters and their husbands and 3 step-grandchildren.

Susan received her B.A. and Masters from CWSU. She taught remedial reading as a reading specialist, then went into sales for a specialized reading program and found her strength in general sales.

During her adult life she lived in Bellevue until 2004 where she and Edker moved to Albuquerque, NM. They were married in 2005, and returned to Washington in 2021.

Susan was a natural athlete. She remained a hiker and adventure seeker to her last day. She had a depth of spiritual belief and loved people with no judgement. Her passion was to live everyday from authentic presence. Susan had lasting, deep friendships from all over the country. She had an eminence of pure joy that was always contagious. Many of her friends have said how her laugh would be one of the things they’d remember most about Susan.

There will be a Celebration of Life on her 76th birthday, May 27, 2023. It will be a salad & dessert potluck held in Tacoma. For additional information call or email Edker at 505 280 6196: ebmatthews43@gmail.com.