Horoscope: Thursday, August 5, 2021

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Try not to weigh everything down. Don’t pick things apart to the point that all that’s left are the tiny details of the situation, Aries. Deal with it as a whole. Mental and emotional issues are apt to be of greater concern to you. You shouldn’t try to dissect them. That will only create more issues than you started with.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): As you work to keep things in balance today, Taurus, remember that one of the key things is to have fun. Happiness is an extremely important element of the cosmic equation, especially on a day like this. The more upbeat you can be regarding a certain situation, the easier it will be to tackle it. A smile can get you through just about any door you wish to enter.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t get too emotional about a situation today, Gemini. You could feel a sinking feeling, but if you go that route you may end up in a pit of emotional quicksand that’s hard to escape. Make sure you have a friend to talk to so you’re prepared for whatever you might encounter on your emotional journey.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): This is a terrific day for you, Cancer. You should easily feel its power coming together in an upbeat, positive way. Others are apt to fall into place by your side as they realize the wisdom in your way of doing things. Remain confident and positive. Your adventurous spirit is ready, so push away from the dock.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your normal steady pace usually wins the race, Leo, but today you might need to take some shortcuts. Jump on opportunities that seem to come out of nowhere, but don’t feel like you need to commit to anything now. Take your chances and see where luck takes you. There’s an adventurous spirit in the air urging you to take an unexpected gamble.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t deny your emotions today, Virgo. They will be of great use to you. There’s an intensity about your feelings that’s helping you stay strong in just about every situation. Opportunities lie within groups of people. Shared enthusiasm for a task makes the job go more quickly. Join others in the pursuit of prosperity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Indecisiveness may plague you today, Libra. Be careful that you don’t avoid doing something simply because you don’t know which way to go. To cure your restlessness, you should think about going on a short trip. Travel will most certainly help alleviate any worries about a certain situation. The answer you seek will come more easily.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take things to the limit today, Scorpio, and then go beyond. This is one of those days in which people may go to extremes, especially emotionally. You have the right to push the boundaries and see how far you can go. There’s no need to delay. If you’re going to do something, do it now. There’s an intense surge of power that should be there to help you along your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stop your pondering over something and do it, Sagittarius. This is a day to be spontaneous and adventurous. Although this may feel a bit foreign and against your usual grounded nature, it would be a good idea to take this time to do something on a whim and see where it takes you. Don’t be afraid of the unknown. The future is an exciting concept because it’s unknown. Embrace it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): This may be a climactic day for you, Capricorn, especially when it comes to your emotions. You could find that people try to wield some sort of power over you. Maybe they’re trying to throw their weight around to get you to do something. Don’t be manipulated. Stand up for yourself and be strong.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Instead of turning all your burning questions inward today, Aquarius, you might want to consider broadcasting them outward. Engage in discussions and extend your queries to the group. You may usually try to solve all the world’s problems on your own, but once in a while, you should stop and consider other points of view in order to enrich your perspective.

PISCES (Feb.19-March 20): There’s a great wind under your wings today, Pisces, and you may find the day’s energy quite transforming. You now have the opportunity to make great strides in whatever you wish to accomplish. It may be time for you to make an important change in your current attitude. Embrace differences in perspective and opinion. Varied opinions can help you understand a situation.