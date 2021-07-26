Horses and Hearts

Therapeutic Equestrian Center offers ‘Summer Camp’ for kids

A horse stands ready to bring joy to young faces at the Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center in Santa Barbara.

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center on Calle Real is once again offering six week-long summer camp sessions to children in the Santa Barbara area.

“Summer Camp at Hearts” provides a safe and integrated horse and ranch experience for children ages 6 to 10, with or without disabilities.

This unique learning experience includes horsemanship skills, how to take care of a horse, horse science (learning the parts of a horse and what makes each horse unique), horse art projects, unmounted horse activities (getting to know a horse and the power of nonverbal communication), horse herd observation (learning how it relates to peer development) and three one-hour riding lessons with a certified riding instructor.





At left, the program combines fresh air with youthful enthusiasm and riding lessons. Center, a young rider enjoys being on a horse. The center’s learning experience includes horsemanship skills, how to take care of a horse, horse science. At right, a horse rider is dressed for the wild, wild West.

“I love being able to share my love of horses with the kids that come to summer camp. Whether it’s their first time or they have been here before, the smiles on their faces are the best. And if I can teach them a new skill, like jumping, that makes it all worth it!” said Calsie Kaihara, Summer Camp riding instructor.

This year, all of the camp sessions sold out in two hours, according to Morgan Kastenek, development and marketing manager at the center.

Comments from parents of two of the enthusiastic campers explain why.





At left, the staff works with the horses at the Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center. Center, adventures await kids at the Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center. “I love being able to share my love of horses with the kids that come to summer camp,” said Calsie Kaihara, Summer Camp riding instructor. At right, the program is magical for the young riders.



At left, this year, all the sessions sold out in two hours. At right, kids go on their adventure. The program is designed for ages 6-10.

“This girl has her jeans and boots on before breakfast. She can’t get enough of your place,” said Alana, a mother.

“This camp cost me more than the price of admission in making my daughter a full fledged horse girl,” said John, a father.

Kristen Kallai, program manager at Hearts, added, “Combine kids, loving horses, fresh air, just enough dirt and plenty of fun — that’s the magic of Summer Camp at Hearts!”

For more information about Summer Camp at Hearts or other programs at the Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center, 4420 Calle Real, visit www.heartsriding.org.