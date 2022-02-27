HORWITZ, Barry

Barry Horwitz, husband, father, grandfather and founder of BH Builders passed away on Feb 15th, 2022 from multiple health complications. He was 74 years old. He is survived by his beloved wife Pat of 52 years, his son Justin, his daughter-in-law Lisa, his grandson Jasper, and his two sisters Rhoda and Adalyn.

Barry and his wife Pat moved to Carpinteria from the San Fernando Valley in 1979 and shared their lives together in the same house on Vallecito Rd for over 40 years. He was an exceptionally talented draftsman and woodworker. His home was filled with hand-built craftsman furniture and beautiful customized details. As a well-respected general contractor, he designed and built over 20 houses in the Carpinteria area. He took enormous pride in the quality and design of his projects, and as a result, he built a successful business solely on word of mouth referrals from satisfied homeowners.

Barry had an immense love for the ocean. Throughout his life, he followed his passions for sailing, scuba diving, kayaking,

and surfing.

He could often be seen cruising in one of his cherished custom cars. He hand-built a Ford Roadster hot rod, and he meticulously restored a ’64 Chevelle Station Wagon.

Barry would like to be remembered as someone who loved his family, his friends, the ocean, and good BBQ.

There will be a beachside celebration of his life for friends and family this spring.