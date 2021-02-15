Hospice announces board member

COURTESY PHOTO

John P. Duffy has joined the board at Hospice of Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — Hospice of Santa Barbara has elected John P. Duffy to its board.

Mr. Duffy has experience as a financial advisor, planner and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst. Last year, Mr. Duffy started Zen Wealth Consultant Services LLC with the mission of offering proactive approaches for personal finance.

Mr. Duffy sees service as a way of life and has previously served on the board of the Pacific Pride Foundation.

“John believes in Hospice of Santa Barbara’s mission and serving those in need,” hospice CEO David Selberg said in a statement. “It is with great pleasure to bring him on board. We are happy to bring someone with similar values to the team.”

— Madison Hirneisen