Hospice of Santa Barbara announces its officers

COURTESY PHOTO

Dana VanderMey

Dana VanderMey is the new chair of the Hospice of Santa Barbara board.

She’s joined by two new board officers — Dianne Travis Teague as vice chair and Eryn Shugart as secretary. Sam McCabe has been re-elected the treasurer.

Ms. VanderMey is a retired registered nurse with 49 years of varied nursing experience. She has served on the hospice board for more than three years. Previously, she was employed for 17 years with the Hospice of Santa Barbara as director of volunteer services before retiring in 2013. She was an RN case manager from 1984-1989.

Ms. VanderMey serves on the boards of two other nonprofits: St. Francis Foundation and the Friendship Center. She also serves in various leadership positions in the Santa Barbara area including in her church, Hope Community Church.

Ms. Travis-Teague is a graduate of Northwestern University in Evanston, Ill., with her bachelor’s in business management and marketing. She brings more than 20 years of direct experience in both mid- and large-sized companies.

She served as director of alumni relations for the last nine years at Pacifica Graduate Institute. She also has been a national spokeswoman for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, the Avon Foundation for Women: Breast Cancer Crusade, the National Breast Cancer Foundation, WomenHeart (the National Coalition for Women Living with Heart Disease), Mended Hearts Inc. and the Women’s Heart Center.

Ms. Shugart, who’s the major gifts officer at the Santa Barbara EducationFoundation, earned her doctorate in psychology from Claremont Graduate University. She has worked in senior management for local nonprofits serving both children and seniors for the past 15 years.

Mr. McCabe began his career in technology in the late 1990s and eventually came to manage a global team of 20 while traveling extensively. Afterward, Mr. McCabe earned his master’s in business administration, subsequently working in business intelligence, market research, and sales and marketing development roles. In 2014, he founded his own consulting business.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805-563-8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

