Hospice of Santa Barbara honors loved ones, celebrates holidays

Hospice of Santa Barbara will hold its annual Light Up a Life ceremony at 6 p.m. today as a free, virtual event. The ceremony, led by emcee Catherine Remak, seeks to remember loved ones missed during this holiday season.

Past years’ ceremonies have included speakers, special guests, musical performances and the lighting of a memorial tree.

“Light Up A Life began 37 years ago to create a sacred space for people experiencing grief, so they can come together and be supported through the holiday season,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “This year, there will be an added layer of grief for all of us as we grieve for the loss of normalcy due to the pandemic along with those we are missing. We invite everyone to join us this year.”

This year, HSB created a digital Tree of Remembrance for community members to feature the name and photo of lost loved ones, with a suggested donation of $15 to support HSB’s services.

Donors can choose which of the four Light Up a Life trees they’d like a paper star hung on. There is a tree in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Goleta and Montecito.

The virtual event aims to celebrate the meaningful moments in an hour-long program. Although it is free, registration is required.

To honor a loved one on the Tree of Remembrance, register for the event and learn more, visit hospiceofsb.org/lual.

— Annelise Hanshaw