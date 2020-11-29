Hospice of Santa Barbara remembers lost loved ones

Hospice of Santa Barbara won’t let COVID-19 stop its holiday-season remembrance of lost loved ones.

This year, the nonprofit will hold its traditional celebration of reflection, special speakers, poetry, musical entertainment and the lighting of its Tree of Remembrance via Zoom. Hosted by Catherine Remak, the virtual event is set for 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 16.

In addition to its online event, Hospice of Santa Barbara is giving the community an opportunity to dedicate a star on its virtual Tree of Remembrance. For a donation, folks can dedicate an online star(s) with their loved one’s name, photo and a special message.

Live trees will still be displayed at each of the four locations: Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria. Hospice of Santa Barbara will then create traditional paper stars, for each digital star donated and place it on the location of the purchaser’s choice.

“Light Up a Life has become an important tradition for so many in our communities that we felt we needed to make sure that it happened this year. Although we are not able to hold our traditional in-person events, we are still planning on making our online virtual event just as meaningful,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

“We will continue to share in the remembrance of those we have this holiday season,” Mr. Selberg said.

The virtual event is free but registration is required. To learn more about the event or to dedicate a digital star on the virtual Tree of Remembrance, visit hospiceofsb.org/lual.

