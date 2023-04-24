Hospice of Santa Barbara speakers honored

Presenters make Oprah’s Top 10 books on grief list

COURTESY HOSPICE OF SANTA BARBARA

The authors of these books have been featured on the Hospice of Santa Barbara’s “illuminate” series.



Three Hospice of Santa Barbara ‘illuminate’’ Speaker Series presenters — Nora McInerny Purmort, Joan Halifax and Frank Ostaseski — were featured on Montecito celebrity Oprah Daily’s “The Best Books to Comfort a Grieving Friend.”

HSB’s ‘illuminate’’ Speaker Series addresses the feelings of anxiety, grief and uncertainty that accompany a challenging time.

“Each author offers unique insight, wisdom and guidance about dealing with grief and challenging times,” said David Selberg, Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO. “Hospice of Santa Barbara is very fortunate to have them as part of our ‘illuminate’ Speaker Series line-up.”

Here’s a summary of each ‘illuminate’ speaker’s books:

— “It’s Okay to Laugh” by Nora McInerny Purmort. Her memoir chronicles her experience miscarrying her second child, losing her father to cancer and having her husband die in her arms within a span of a few months. Ms. Purmort offers a fresh perspective on grief and resilience while sprinkling in humor and giving her readers permission to struggle and permission to laugh.

— “Being with Dying” by Roshi Joan Halifax. Ms. Halifax uses her years of experience in caring for the dying to guide others through inspiring lessons on how to approach death with courage and compassion.

— “The Five Invitations” by Frank Ostaseski offers five valuable lessons about how dying can teach us how to live a more fulfilling life. Co-founder of the Zen Hospice Project, Mr. Ostaseki has been with more than a thousand people at the end of their lives.

Seen in 46 states and 58 countries, ‘illuminate’ Community Education and Engagement Series is a free virtual series of renowned speakers who address the feelings and questions that accompany challenging times. All “illuminate” presentations can be found on Hospice of Santa Barbara’s YouTube page, youtube.com/@hospiceofsantabarbara1827.

