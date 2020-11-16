Hospice of SB continues speaker series

COURTESY PHOTO

Frank Ostaseski, Buddhist teacher and founder of the Metta Institute, will present “Grief — Our Path to Wellness.”

SANTA BARBARA — Hospice of Santa Barbara is extending its care into the community in its Illuminate Speaker Series. This month, Frank Ostaseski will present “Grief — Our Path to Wellness” at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and focus on managing grief in a healthy way and healing in a time of loss.

Mr. Ostaseki is a prominent Buddhist teacher, cofounder of the Zen Hospice Project and founder of the Metta Institute. He seeks to help people grieve through mindful, compassionate care.

He has been a guest lecturer at prominent institutions, such as Harvard Medical School, the Mayo Clinic and corporations like Google and Apple Inc. He was awarded the Humanities Award from the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine in 2018.

“As we navigate through this pandemic, it is important for us to help each other with the right tools necessary. Our free speaker series will provide that information by covering topics that are most relevant during this time,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “We are excited to have Frank Ostaseski as our next speaker, who will address the healing response to loss.”

Hospice of Santa Barbara created the Illuminate Speaker Series to explore the struggles heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. It started last month with a talk from Roshi Joan Halifax about integrity.

Upcoming speakers include: Katy Butler in January, Sharon Salzberg in February, Dr. BJ Miller in March, Dr. Sunita Puri in April and Jenée Johnson in May. The remainder of 2021’s speakers are yet to be announced.

To learn more and register for the event, visit hospiceofsb.org/hsbseries.

— Annelise Hanshaw