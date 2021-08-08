Hospice of SB honors heroes





At left, Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Director, will be awarded the Medical Award for her work guiding the community during the pandemic. Center, Gary Simpson is honored with the Legacy Award for his volunteerism and donations to local charities, including Hospice of Santa Barbara. At right, Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Beloved Bear Program crafts a keepsake for grieving community members out of their loved one’s clothing.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is holding its ninth annual Heroes of Hospice event — hybrid this year — from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22.

The event will feature keynote speaker Elizabeth Gilbert, author of “Eat, Pray, Love.”

Attendees can choose to attend in-person for $200 and enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort or buy a virtual ticket for $50.

As COVID-19 changes in the community, Hospice of Santa Barbara will adapt accordingly, according to a news release.

The Sept. 22 event includes presentation of awards, silent and online auctions and more.

Ms. Gilbert will be livestreaming into the event.

She is well known for her 2006 memoir “Eat, Pray, Love,” but has since captivated readers with a new bestselling nonfiction book, “Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear.” In-person attendees will receive a copy of the book.

Elizabeth Gilbert, author of “Eat, Pray, Love,” is the keynote speaker at the 9th annual Heroes of Hospice event.

“Big Magic” explains Ms. Gilbert’s creative process, giving a unique perspective into her inspiration. It keeps her New York Times bestselling voice and maintains her spiritual persona.

During her address, Ms. Gilbert will speak about discovering creativity, channeling bravery and becoming resilient — a poignant message in 2021.

“We are very excited to have Elizabeth Gilbert as our keynote speaker. Her messages of transformation and moving forward from what is holding us back will be powerful for our attendees,” David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara, said in a news release.

Hospice of Santa Barbara recognizes impactful organizations and individuals who serve the Santa Barbara community and/or share the organization’s mission to care for those going through serious illness or grieving the loss of a loved one.

This year, Hospice of Santa Barbara is honoring the following:

PARTNERSHIP AWARD: MI VIDA, MI VOZ

At the pandemic’s inception, Mi Vida, Mi Voz quickly worked to provide resources in Spanish. It found community resources for health, basic needs, mental wellbeing, children and family care, and senior support.

MVMV shared the information with a network of partners in both Spanish and English. It has since established partnerships with more than 180 organizations, reached over 550 community champions and accessed more than 10,000 Latino families throughout Santa Barbara County.

VOLUNTEER AWARD: BELOVED BEAR PROGRAM

The Beloved Bear Program has comforted grieving community members since 2009.

Hospice of Santa Barbara volunteers in the program repurpose a favorite article of clothing belonging to the loved one into a stuffed bear or pillow.

They hand sew a small heart inside each bear.

The program has crafted more than 300 bears for grieving loved ones.

MEDICAL AWARD: DR. VAN DO-REYNOSO

Dr. Van Do-Reynoso, the Santa Barbara County public health director, has proved pivotal in the community’s response to the pandemic.

She is a leading spokesperson and leads the county through changing guidance.

She works overtime to coordinate response efforts, respond to community needs, attend public meetings, monitor information from the state and meet with her team.

LEGACY AWARD: GARY SIMPSON

Gary Simpson, president and owner of the Home Improvement Center, has supported many local charities, such as Hospice of Santa Barbara.

He and his mother, Eleanor Simpson, both included Hospice of Santa Barbara in their estate plans and are members of the legacy society.

Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Shining Light Society values Mr. Simpson and his partner, Jill Nida, as members.

