Hospice of SB plans tree lighting

SANTA BARBARA — Hospice of Santa Barbara and Compassionate Care of Carpinteria will light the traditional Tree of Remembrance during “Light Up Life” from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The virtual event will be emceed by the Rev. Julia Hamilton.

In addition to the tree lighting, the program will feature special speakers, poetry and musical entertainment.

The program is free; however, registration is required. To register, go to www.hospiceofsb.org.

Participants will be able to dedicate a digital star on the virtual Tree Of Remembrance. The star can feature the name and photo of a loved one and a special message.

When you donate a digital star, staff will also create a paper star, which will be hung on a traditional tree at a location of your choosing. The trees will be located at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara; Upper Village Green, San Ysidro and East Valley roads, Montecito; Camino Real Marketplace, Goleta; and the seal fountain in front of Linden Avenue in Carpinteria.

To place a digital star or to see more information, go to interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E9727&id=51.

— Katherine Zehnder