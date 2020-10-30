Hospice speaker to cover grief

Hospice of Santa Barbara plans to host a talk by Frank Ostaseski, an internationally respected Buddhist teacher, co-founder of the Zen Hospice Project and founder of the Metta Institute.

The program is planned for 6 p.m. Nov. 18.

His presentation, “Grief — A Path to Wholeness,” will explore cultural habits in managing grief and focus on the importance in the healing process.

The speaker will discuss how the pain of loss can be embraced and slowly released.

Mr. Ostaseski has given lectures at Harvard Medical School, the Mayo Clinic and corporations such as Google and Apple.

He teaches at major spiritual centers around the globe as well.

The teacher won the 2018 Humanities Award from the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine.

His presentation is free and open to the public, but online registration is required.

To register for the virtual event, visit hospiceofsb.org/hsbseries.

— Grayce McCormick