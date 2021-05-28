Hospice talk to address ‘Emotional Intelligence’

COURTESY PHOTO

Daniel Goleman

New York Times bestselling author Daniel Goleman will discuss “Emotional Intelligence in the Challenging Times of a Pandemic” at 6 p.m. June 23 during a virtual Hospice of Santa Barbara talk.

The “Illuminate” series event is free, but registration is required. To register, go to hospiceofsb.org/hsbseries.

Time magazine named Mr. Goleman’s 2019 book “Emotional Intelligence” as one of the 25 “Most Influential Business Management Books.”

“As we navigate going back to a similar life before the pandemic, it is important we have the right resources and tools to help guide us,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

“We are very excited to have Daniel Goleman join us and give us some of his tips and tricks that can help us through the process,” Mr. Selberg said in a news release.

The “Illuminate” series continues with Nora McInerny in July and Pico Iyer in August.

— Dave Mason