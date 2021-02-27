Hospice to discuss COVID-19

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. BJ Miller will be featured as part of Hospice of Santa Barbara’s “illuminate” series March 18.

SANTA BARBARA — Hospice of Santa Barbara will host a virtual conversation with Dr. BJ Miller, a hospice and palliative medicine physician, as part of its “illuminate” Speaker Series at 6 p.m. March 18.

The “illuminate” series was created to address COVID-19 and offer help to those struggling to find their place during the pandemic.

Dr. Miller will present a talk titled, “Let it Fall: The Power of Existential Crisis.” The discussion will explore how the pandemic has created a new reality where many are realizing that life can’t be taken for granted and death can come at any time.

In his role as a palliative care physician, Dr. Miller has worked in numerous settings, including inpatient, outpatient, hospice facilities and homes, and currently sees patients at the UC San Francisco Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center. He has taken his expertise all over the world, speaking on the theme of living well while facing death.

“Hospice of Santa Barbara established the ‘illuminate’ Speaker Series to address many of the struggles we face that have been heightened during the pandemic,” David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara, said in a statement. “Dr. BJ Miller will give us a new outlook on life and death. He will also give us insight on how we can continue to move forward as we navigate through this yearly mark of the pandemic.”

The series will continue throughout 2021 with more featured speakers, including Dr. Sunita Puri in April, Jenée Johnson in May, Nora McIerny in July and Pico Iyer in August.

To register for the March 18 event, visit hospiceofsb.org/hsbseries.

—Madison Hirneisen