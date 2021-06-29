Hospice to discuss re-entry

SANTA BARBARA — Hospice of Santa Barbara will bring together a panel of community leaders for the Navigating Re-entry Town Hall, a virtual program at 6 tonight.

To watch the free program, go to zoom.us/webinar/register/4016231031672/WN_n43Efms8TmeCH3CIdgNrpA. Registration is required.

The program will cover fears, anxiety and questions as people prepare to return to a more normal society after the state’s reopening. The panel will cover areas such as re-entry at work, school, travel, social/entertainment events, community gatherings and more.

Panelists are Suzanne Grimmesey, PIO/chief quality care and strategy officer of the Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Department; Susan Salcido, the Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools; Eddie Ellner, founder of Yoga Soup; Kristen Rohm, spiritual care coordinator of Hospice of Santa Barbara; and Catherine Remak, co-host of “Gary & Catherine” on K-LITE FM.

The moderator is Charles Caldwell of Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Panelists will answer questions from the audience. Questions could be: “What will the return to society look like?” “What will be expected of us?” “Everybody else seems excited, why do I feel nervous and scared?”

Simultaneous Spanish translation will be provided.

— Dave Mason