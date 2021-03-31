Hospice to feature Dr. Sunita Puri

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Sunita Puri is the next speaker in a Hospice of Santa Barbara series.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is continuing its Illuminate Speaker Series, which addresses the COVID-19 pandemic and offers help to those struggling to understand their place in this new reality.

Next up on the series is Dr. Sunita Puri, who will discuss “Language as Medicine: Finding the Right Words for the Right Conversations” at 6 p.m. April 21.

The event is free, but registration is required.

Dr. Puri, author of “That Good Night: Life and Medicine in the Eleventh Hour,” will share her knowledge based on her work as medical director of palliative medicine at USC. She will also discuss her frontline experience having these discussions with patients and families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to being the medical director of palliative medicine at USC, Dr. Puri is the medical director of the supportive care service at the Keck Hospital and Norris Cancer Center of USC, where she also serves as chair of the Ethics Committee.

For more information, go to hospiceofsb.org.

— Gerry Fall