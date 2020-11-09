Hospice to feature ‘Grief: A Path to Wholeness’

SANTA BARBARA — Hospice of Santa Barbara invites everyone for its free virtual event on Nov. 18.

The organization will be joined by Frank Ostaseski for “Grief: A Path to Wholeness.”

Mr. Ostaseski’s presentation will explain society’s cultural habit to manage grief and the importance in the healing process of allowing the constellation of responses to loss.

He will also discuss how together, people see how the pain of loss can be embraced and gradually released.

While the event is free, registration is required. Contact Hospice of Santa Barbara at 805-563-8820 for more information..

— Gerry Fall