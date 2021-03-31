Hospital celebrates National Doctors’ Day

SANTA MARIA — Each year on March 30, National Doctors’ Day honors physicians for their dedication to patients.

After more than a year of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare professionals have been heroic in their service to their communities, according to a news release from Dignity Health, which oversees Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

“I have never been so proud to work in medicine,” said Dr. Alicia Mikolaycik Gonzales, emergency room physician and medical director at Marian. “What it looks like to be a doctor is not the same today as it was even 20 years ago — but what it means is the same. Doctors devote their lives to serving, caring for and healing their communities. I’m so lucky and really proud to be among them.”

— Gerry Fall