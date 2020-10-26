Hospital foundation adds board members





COURTESY PHOTOS

From left, Natalie Barragan, Terry Dworaczyk, Dhagash Josh



SANTA MARIA — The Marian Regional Medical Center Foundation has appointed Natalie Barragan, Terry Dworaczyk and Dhagash Joshi to its board.

The board’s chair, Christina Slimack, remarked in a newsrelease that the three new board members “have demonstrated a passion for furthering the healing mission of Marian and their commitment to the Santa Maria community” and will be “outstanding ambassadors” for advancing the Marian Foundation’s services.

Ms. Barragan is bringing banking experience to the board, having earned a graduate degree in banking from the University of Pennsylvania’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking and now working as senior vice president and operations administrator at Community Bank of Santa Maria.

Mr. Dworaczyk specializes in retirement planning strategies, family finances, small business, estate planning strategies. He is a private wealth investor and owns the Ameriprise Financial franchise. He began his career in financial advising in 1995 after serving in the U.S. Air Force and received his master’s in business administration from Boston University in 1993 and doctorate in education in Educational Leadership from UCSB in 2007.

Dr. Joshi is a board-certified family physician and owner and owner of Reason Health, which provides nutritional weight gain supplements for people struggling to maintain a healthy weight. He received his medical degree at B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad and completed his residency of family medicine at North Oakland Medical Center.

He also holds a master’s in business from the UCLA Anderson School of business.

— Josh Grega