Hospital nominated for contest

COURTESY PHOTO

Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria is known for its distinctive exterior.

SANTA MARIA — Marian Regional Medical Center is among the contestants for the “20 Most Beautiful Hospitals.”

The Santa Maria hospital is the public to cast votes for it in the Soliant contest. Voting has begun and will last July 27 at soliant.com/most-beautiful-hospital-contest/vote.

The program recognizes hospitals for their commitment to developing and improving their campuses, facilities and staff.

In 2019, Marian Regional Medical Center ranked 18th on Soliant’s Top 20 list of Most Beautiful Hospitals in the Country.

“It’s an honor to be nominated again for Soliant’s “Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in the Nation,” and we hope our community will cast their votes for Marian,” said Sue Andersen, Marian’s president and CEO.

“While we are proud of our exterior, we are equally proud of the dedicated staff, physicians, and volunteers inside our walls that allow us to be acknowledged nationally for our programs, services, and the quality care we provide.”

The winner of this year’s contest, along with the top 20 hospitals, will be announced on Aug. 2. Soliant will donate $5,000 to the winning hospital’s foundation.

— Dave Mason