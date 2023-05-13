Hospital to host 5K walk/run today

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is hosting a special 5K Walk/Run today in honor of Mother’s Day.

Participants will be walking or running with or in honor of the moms in their lives.

The event begins at 9 this morning, with registration/check-in at 7:30 a.m.

The main race is a 5K, but there will also be a children’s fun run as well. All of the races will start at the hospital, continue down Patterson Avenue and Atascadero Creek, then return right back to the hospital.

The funds raised from this 5K will directly benefit Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. Specifically, the money will be used to strengthen the state-of-the-art healthcare facility and provide better care for Santa Barbara community members.

The hospital is still looking for sponsors and fundraisers for the event. If you or a group would like to sign up, visit runsignup.com/Race/CA/Goleta/MilesforMoms.

Online registration for the race is closed for this event, but there will be limited day-of registration available.

— Annika Bahnsen