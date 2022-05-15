Hospital to host open house

LOMPOC — Lompoc Valley Medical Center is holding a luncheon for newly-graduated nurses to promote its New Nurse Residency Program.

The free open house event is scheduled for Ocean’s Seven Café at the LVMC on June 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will be able to tour the acute hospital and interview with nursing administrators about potential job placements.

Those interested can RSVP by contacting Brianna Bonner, the LVMC Nurse Educator, at bonnerb@lompocvmc.com.

Individuals can also apply to the residency program through LVMC’s website lompocvmc.com. Hired nurses will go through a 12-month residency program.

— Kaitlyn Schallhorn