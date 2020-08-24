Kacey House, Luis Garcia win grand prize awards

COURTESY PHOTO

Visit Santa Barbara has named Kacey House and Luis Garcia from Acme Hospitality as the grand prize winners of the nonprofit’s Hospitality Heroes awards.

“We are overjoyed in recognizing Kacey and Luis as the grand prize winners of the Hospitality Heroes awards program and are deeply grateful for their service and commitment to keep everyone safe in our community,” Kathy Janega-Dykes, CEO and president of Visit Santa Barbara, said in a statement. “In a time when COVID-19 has created so many challenges, they are stand-outs among the many local workers who have graciously stepped up their efforts.”

As the general manager for Acme Hospitality restaurants, Ms. House oversees her colleague, Mr. Garcia, a full-time sanitation captain.

After tying for first place during the first week of the program, Mr. Garcia and Ms. House were selected as the overall winners of the contest after judges took note of Mr. Garcia’s team spirit and dedication to safety. They also praised Ms. House’s thoroughness in overseeing detailed protocols, innovations in sanitation technology, signage and spacing arrangements put in place at Acme.

As the grand prize winners, Ms. House and Mr. Garcia will each receive a Santa Barbara “staycation,” including a two-night stay at the Rosewood Miramar Beach, meals at Bouchon and Loquita restaurants, a kayaking tour with Santa Barbara Adventure Co. and a wine tasting at Grassini Family Vineyards’ downtown tasting room.

Along with the grand prize winners, Visit Santa Barbara created a separate Spirit of Service award for Tom Patton, the owner of Ramada by Wyndham Santa Barbara.

The award was created based on feedback from multiple industry leaders, and a news release notes that Mr. Patton has “exemplified tireless efforts to re-open the community safely and has become a trusted resource to the hospitality industry during the pandemic.”

“We are extremely proud to present Tom Patton with the Spirit of Service award,” Ms. Janega-Dykes said. “He has gone above and beyond to help industry partners navigate developments around COVID-19, and I couldn’t be more grateful for his dedicated service and perseverance.”

Mr. Patton will receive a dinner at Toma restaurant and a certificate of recognition for the Spirit of Service.

In addition to Mr. Garcia and Ms. House, past weekly winners for Hospitality Heroes were Casa del Herrero, Paseo Nuevo, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden and Pamme Mikelson from the Goleta Valley Historical Society.

Each winner received a $100 gift card and certificate of recognition from Visit Santa Barbara.

For more the winners and Visit Santa Barbara, go to https://santabarbaraca.com.

